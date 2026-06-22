Rumen Radev: The government is working for a qualitative change in the economic climate

The government is working for a qualitative change in the economic climate and to attract investments with high added value that will support the modernization of the Bulgarian economy. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting at the Council of Ministers with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the Head of the Fund's mission for Bulgaria Fabian Bornhorst. During the conversation, the prospects for the Bulgarian economy, the necessary reforms to increase competitiveness and the role of new technologies and artificial intelligence were discussed, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev emphasized that Bulgaria is among the countries in the European Union with the lowest public debt, but this should not be reassuring, since in recent years our country has been among the EU member states that have drawn the most loans. “Over the past five years, economic growth was formed mainly by stimulated domestic consumption, while investments and industrial production lagged behind. We need to change the growth model and return investments, production and exports to the center of economic development. Only in this way can we achieve sustainable growth, higher productivity and better incomes for citizens“, said the Prime Minister.

He also noted that the priority of the new government is reducing the administrative burden for business and creating an environment that encourages investments and sheds light on processes in the economy. In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of SIGMA for public procurement and stressed that increased transparency in their implementation is a clear sign to society and business for a change in the way institutions work.

Rumen Radev also noted the strategic importance of Bulgaria as a bridge between Europe and Asia, with potential for the development of transport, energy and digital corridors. According to the Prime Minister, the good traditions of Bulgarian education in the field of exact sciences should be supported in view of the need to train more engineers, IT specialists and highly qualified personnel.