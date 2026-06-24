A driver with nearly 3 per mille crashed into parked cars and threatened police officers with a gun

Bump into parked cars and pulled out a gun. Guests at three different weddings in Varna witnessed the actions of a drunk driver who crashed into several cars and threatened the victims. The man also showed aggression towards the police officers who arrived on the scene. And the guests, who were heading to the festive ceremonies, almost let them go while they were giving statements, revealed "Nova TV".

“It was like a scene from a horror movie”, says Ivo Ivanov. “I park, turn off the engine. In the car are me, my wife, the child, and behind my wife – my mother. She was the only one who opened the door to get out. At the same time, the whistling of tires and a dirty gas can be heard. I saw in the mirror how a car flew out of control. And then it hit us with a furious force on the side of my child. My mother flew out onto the sidewalk. Imagine what a blow it was. She had actually fallen on her back on the sidewalk. I thought the worst,” Ivanov said.

“I heard a crash and saw a parked car move on its own and hit another”, says Denis Garov. “Then the driver continued up the street and crashed into a second car. He couldn't continue - his car was smashed. While waving a gun, he made threats like: “I'll shoot you!“, “I'll kill you!”. At first he didn't want to get out of the car voluntarily. The police had to force him out,” Garov said.

“It was scary. There were a lot of people, there were children”, said Daria Georgieva. “I was showing my cousin where to stop. Then I heard a bang and saw dust. Two cars had been hit”, said Georgieva. “He had a blood alcohol level of 2.87. His wife was with him”, said Georgieva.

Then the guilty driver pulled out a gun. “Nobody knew it was a dummy gun. Everyone took cover behind the cars,” Georgieva said.

Chief Inspector Ivan Dimitrov explained that the man had pulled out a pneumatic weapon, an airsoft type.

„At around 2:30 p.m. we received a signal about a traffic accident with a driver who may have been drinking. While the teams were traveling to the scene of the incident, we received a second signal that the driver was armed. We immediately sent a second team and officers from the „Traffic Police”. Our colleagues on the scene detained the person”, said Chief Inspector Dimitrov.

According to him, the man has no previous convictions, but in the past he was investigated for hooliganism.

„After he was detained, the materials were reported to the prosecutor on duty and two pre-trial proceedings were initiated. One is for hooliganism and is being conducted by the First District Directorate, and the other is for driving a car after drinking alcohol," explained Inspector Dimitrov.