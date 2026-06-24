Andrey Gyurov: The CEC sabotaged the elections all along

Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov revealed details of violations in the organization of the last early parliamentary elections, and according to him, the CEC made an attempt to create a new "Kostinbrod affair".

„The CEC sabotaged the elections all along. The most dangerous moment was that they tried to create a "Kostinbrod" with the ballots. There were incorrectly printed ballots – at least two batches for the Shumen and Dobrich districts, which were delivered on site and upon inspection it turned out that they had no serial numbers, no sequences, printing errors and other irregularities. They were absolutely unsuitable for damaging the electoral process. New ones had to be printed quickly, entirely at the expense of the Bulgarians. The new ballots had to be sent to the places within a day“, he said in a video posted on his Facebook profile.

“Another thing that was a big problem was the machine vote. For years, there has been a tendency against the machines being used for voting, and the CEC plays a significant role in this. They do not service the machines between elections – they wait for the new elections and then they take the machines out of the boxes and see which ones work and which ones – do not. Inappropriate paper is used, the printing devices are blocked and the machines break down. This time we have provided people from the administration to certify 100% of the machines, because the CEC does not have such a capacity, despite the huge salaries they receive,“ he emphasized.

He also drew attention to the incorrect statements of the parties that the machines are largely out of order: “On election day, there were less than half a percent of unusable machines and the CEC did not come out to refute the claims that the machines were not working. At the end of election day, there were less than one percent of machines out of order.“

He also commented on the topic of the screens in the polling stations, which, in his words, are a clear part of the responsibilities of the CEC.

“They are running away from this responsibility. Other governments have not done it either, so we organized, made over 10,000 screens and delivered them to the polling stations to ensure the fairness of the vote, but also to preserve the secrecy of the vote," added the former caretaker prime minister.