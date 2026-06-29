Slavi Trifonov to Radev: If your ministers get stuck, like Demerdzhiev, the responsibility is entirely yours

I have never written so many letters to the barracks to the boyfriend I left in Pleven, and he writes to you every week. With these words, Slavi Trifonov once again addresses Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in connection with the "Petrohan" case, quoted by "Focus". Here is more from Trifonov's publication:

With this message, I am not in love with you. The "Petrohan" case is important because of the many questions that await their answers. We ask the questions, and you have the answers. How long, Mr. Minister, will we wait for you? I will not stop asking, and if you do not stop being silent, we will enter a vicious circle. The more you remain silent, the more suspicious you become, Mr. Demerdzhiev.

Mr. Demerdzhiev, I have seen many ministers of the interior. The vast majority of them were self-forgetful officials. I am sorry, but you are starting to look like one to me. Very quickly - you have been a minister for two months.

P.S.

Mr. Radev,

I advise you to seriously pay attention to the "Petrohan" case and, as intended by you, Mr. Demerdzhiev as Minister of the Interior. The people elected you, not your ministers. And if they get stuck, like Mr. Demerdzhiev, the responsibility is entirely yours. So advise the Minister of Internal Affairs to take matters into his own hands and provide the much-needed answers to the "Petrohan" case.

I advise you in a very friendly way.

The previous letter was from a week ago, and it also mentioned the name of Oleg Nevzorov - owner of "KUB Corporation", which built the illegal settlement in Baba Alino, Varna Municipality.