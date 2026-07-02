Bulgaria is actively working to strengthen the principles of unity, solidarity and the establishment of NATO as the strongest defense organization. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov at a meeting with the Supreme Commander of NATO's Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexis Grinkevich.

The two discussed the current security environment and the new, higher requirements for the deterrent and defense potential of the Alliance. “The changing way of conducting combat operations requires the acquisition of effective capabilities by NATO countries“, said Minister Stoyanov. He pointed out that the upcoming Ankara Summit should also demonstrate the political will to transform the Alliance towards the NATO 3.0 Strategy.

“Tough times are for leaders“, he said, adding that the sustainable financial resources needed in the long term to achieve this goal are a challenge for many allies, including Bulgaria, but responsibility requires fulfilling commitments, developing defense capabilities and a strong industry.

General Grinkevich emphasized that Bulgaria is a key and reliable ally. He appreciated the country's efforts to increase defense spending and transform it into real capabilities, the active participation in NATO measures and activities for deterrence and defense of the eastern flank, as well as the participation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces in the NATO mission in Kosovo.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov and Deputy Ministers of Defense Lyubomir Monov and Katerina Gramatikova-Ivanova.