Kancho Stoychev: Between 25,000 and 30,000 people in the administration should be laid off

The expectations of both society and business are for deeper and faster reforms. This was said by sociologist Kancho Stoychev for the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva.

"We all know that in the last 5 years, the economy and everything in Bulgaria has stagnated. We lived in a time of chaos and in crazy spending and borrowing loans that go to consumption. These are the worst loans. So the expectations of both society and business are inflated, on the other hand we have the reality. We are talking about a 5-month budget, not an annual one, so 7 months of it are not for this government and when you enter government in this way - you always inherit past payments. In addition, there is a regulatory framework that condemns our budget to overspending, so both sides are right. Both the expectations of society and business for faster and longer-term changes, and what the government is doing - trying to master inherited things for which it is not to blame", he commented.

"Regardless of this, greater ambition for these 5 months is necessary and possible. The government approaches people's incomes with great care and this is understandable. In the media, journalists and politicians say that unpopular measures must be taken. In this case, what should be to undertake is completely popular as a measure - cutting the administration", Kancho Stoychev was categorical.

"Not because we can live without the administration, not because it is bad, but because it is bloated - on a party principle", he noted.

"We cannot move forward with this burden, and the money is significant there. I am talking about between 25,000 - 30,000 people who can be released without this at all hindering the state, and they will not be left on the streets, because our employers' estimates of the labor shortage are that currently the most modest is 250,000 - 300,000 - that is, they will be provided with employment, but courage is required", the sociologist explained.