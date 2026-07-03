When a country starts suing the state in connection with its actions - the first thing the attacked person does is to sharply limit his statements in the public space. This was said for the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva - Iliyan Vassilev, international analyst.

He commented on the case filed against Bulgaria by "Litasco" - the Swiss-registered company that owns the assets of "Lukoil" in Bulgaria.

"All the things that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev said may tomorrow turn out to be quotes from the lawyers who defend the cause of "Litasko" against Bulgaria," he warned.

"The strange thing here is that it has no claim yet. The procedure has not started, and we are already looking for a claim, because it cannot be extrajudicial. The big problem is that the exact degree of danger to the refinery's operations was not presented. In fact, what "Litasko" has done is to limit oil traders registered in Switzerland to carry out transactions with the refinery, because Swiss banks are the most normal source for financing such operations," the international analyst explained.

"The question is, however, to what extent did the refinery have a problem without "Litasko" and the Swiss branches? It turns out that she had no problem at all, because she continues to import crude oil from the Black Sea basin and beyond," commented Iliyan Vassilev.