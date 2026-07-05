Heavy traffic to Greece and Serbia, excellent conditions for mountain tourism and dozens of controlled fires mark Sunday

The movement on the main highways in the country is taking place without serious delays at this time. All drivers should keep in mind the following important organizations introduced:

Restrictions for trucks over 12 tons : Due to heavy traffic at the end of the weekend, today ( Sunday, July 5 ) from 15:30 to 22:00 the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on the AM „Trakia“, AM „Struma“ and on the I-1 road through the Kresna Gorge in the direction of Sofia.

: Due to heavy traffic at the end of the weekend, today ( ) from the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on the AM „Trakia“, AM „Struma“ and on the I-1 road through the Kresna Gorge in the direction of Sofia. Repairs on the "Trakia" Motorway: At km 172, km 205 and km 210 in the direction of Sofia, traffic is temporarily in one lane due to maintenance of checkpoints of the National Toll Administration.

„Rally Pamporovo 2026“: Temporary closures and traffic changes are being introduced in the Smolyan region today. From 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., traffic will be limited on road III-8631 (m. „Momina Voda“ – Momchilovtsi) and parts of road III-861. Between 12:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., traffic will be completely stopped on road III-8641 Pamporovo – Smolyan.

Border points: Increased pressure on the way to Greece

According to the General Directorate of the “Border Police“, traffic is intense at several key points in the country:

Bulgarian-Greek border : Intense traffic is observed at the “Makaza“

border checkpoint for passenger cars leaving the country.

Bulgarian-Serbian border : Traffic is heavy at the checkpoint “Kalotina“ at the entrance for cars.

Bulgarian-Turkish border : At the checkpoint “Captain Andreevo“ there is heavy truck traffic at the exit.

Bulgarian-Romanian border: Traffic is normal. Crossing the Danube Bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is carried out in both lanes after the completed repair.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains: Suitable weather for outings

According to the Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross, the conditions for mountain tourism throughout the country are good.

Weather : Cloudiness is variable, with passing fog in places with moderate wind. Although short-term showers are possible in the afternoon, the day is perfectly suitable for walks.

Temperatures : Maximum temperatures will reach around 19°C at 1200 meters and around 13°C at 2000 meters.

Recommendation: The Bulgarian Mountaineering and Hiking Association advises tourists to follow marked trails and go out into the mountains with appropriate equipment and charged phones.

Fires and Disasters Summary: A Busy Day for the Ministry of Interior Teams

Over the past day, the teams of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) have responded to hundreds of reports of accidents in the country:

Fire situation : Dozens of outbreaks have been extinguished on the territory of the country. Among the more serious incidents of the weekend was the fire in the area of the “Gradina“ campsite near Chernomorets, where three holiday bungalows burned down. No citizens were injured in the incident. Active work continues on the complete safety of complicated production and dry terrain.

Disasters: Dozens of rescue operations were carried out during the day in connection with transport accidents. From the „Traffic Police“ They call for increased caution, keeping distance and taking into account the increased traffic on Sunday.

Today, July 5, the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs celebrate their professional holiday, with the road teams in full mobilization to ensure safety.

Sources: API, MIA, PSS