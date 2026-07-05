A tree fell on two cars in the center of Ruse

A large tree fell on two parked cars in the very center of Ruse, causing serious material damage and temporarily stopping traffic, BTA reported.

The key facts in brief:

Location: Street “Church Independence“ in the section between the streets “Lyuben Karavelov“ and “Todor Aleksandrov“.

Street “Church Independence“ in the section between the streets “Lyuben Karavelov“ and “Todor Aleksandrov“. Casualties: No citizens injured.

No citizens injured. Damage: Two cars parked on both sides of the roadway were crushed.

Two cars parked on both sides of the roadway were crushed. Traffic status: As of 18:55, traffic in the area has been fully restored.

Development of the situation

The incident occurred in the early afternoon hours of Sunday, when the tree unexpectedly fell across the road, crushing the vehicles. A team of the Directorate immediately arrived at the scene „Fire Safety and Population Protection“, which cordoned off the area for security purposes.

Firefighters promptly cut the trunk and branches to free the trapped cars. The roadway was cleared in a matter of hours, allowing traffic to resume normally.