The Burgas Regional Directorate for the Interior and Local Government is starting an investigation into the case of a Porsche car filmed passing through the pedestrian zone of the Old Town in Sozopol.

The police announced to bTV that they will establish whether the car belongs to Emrah Storaro and who was behind the wheel at the time of the violation.

The investigation is difficult, since there are no video surveillance cameras in the area where the car was filmed. The police will use other methods to clarify the facts and identify the driver.

The footage distributed on social networks caused a wide public response. They show a Porsche car driving through the pedestrian zone of the Old Town in Sozopol on July 4.

Last September, Tony Storaro's young son became known for another traffic offense. Then he and his colleague Konstantin uploaded a video of the dangerous driving, and the police summoned them for questioning.

The clip was published on the Instagram profiles of both stars. The video was shot on Blvd. „Bulgaria“ -on the approach to the „Boyana“ district. The speed limit there is 70 km/h. The video shows that the car's mileage is blurred, but in the video the young man admits that he was driving over the speed limit: “80, max 90 if I had been driving“.

After the incident, Emrah's driver's license was revoked.

Earlier that year, his car was filmed at 259 km/h on the Sofia Ring Road. At the time, he denied driving.

In 2023, Emrah also published another similar video in which he was driving at over 170 km/h, again in the capital.