Emrah is summoned for questioning to explain who drove his car through the pedestrian zone in Sozopol

The luxury car, filmed crossing the pedestrian zone in the Sozopol park, is owned by the singer Emrah Storaro, BNT learned from its sources.

Employees from the Sozopol Regional Office have taken action, initiating an investigation into the case.

It was found that the car with a Sofia registration plate had crossed diagonally through an alley not marked with prohibitory markings or road signs, as well as not provided with safety equipment such as pegs or a barrier.

The owner of the car has been summoned to the Sozopol Regional Office to clarify details of the case, as Currently, the actions to establish video recordings from nearby cameras and witnesses of the crossing are continuing.

The driver of the vehicle will be issued a ticket for violating the Road Traffic Act.