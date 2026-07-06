A car crashed into a gas station in Ruse. The car drove between two gas pumps and entered the gas station building through the window. No one was injured, although two employees were at work at the time of the incident.

The accident occurred at around 4:00 am on Friday night. Due to the early hour, there were no customers at the gas station. According to the Ministry of Interior, the driver was driving at an inappropriate speed on “Potsdam” Blvd. and lost control of the car.

At that time of night, workers from the utility company were installing road markings. The area was marked, the driver did not see the cones in time, and in an attempt to avoid them, he went off the road, crossed the sidewalk and entered the gas station.

The explanation the 47-year-old driver gave to the police was that he was in a hurry for work. His alcohol and drug tests were negative.