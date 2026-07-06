Emrah after the incident in Sozopol: My fine is 20 euros

Pop-folk singer Emrah Storaro has once again become embroiled in a scandal after his luxury car "Porsche" was filmed passing directly through the pedestrian zone of Sozopol.

"I was passing through a pedestrian zone. There were other cars there, but you only noticed this one", Storaro said in a video message last night.

In another post, he shows off his muscles half-naked in his car, and in the video description he boasts that his fine is only 20 euros.

Later in another clip, Emrah criticizes the fact that he "landed" on the front page of the news, despite "the bad things that are happening in our state".

Employees from the Sozopol Regional Office have taken action, initiating an investigation into the case. It was found that the car with a Sofia registration had crossed diagonally through an alley that was not marked with prohibitory markings or road signs, as well as not equipped with safety equipment, such as pegs or a barrier. He has been summoned for questioning.

This is not the first incident of the young chalga singer. In the fall of 2025, Emrah was filmed with his colleague Konstantin in a race on a capital boulevard. Then the Ministry of Internal Affairs requested his driver's license, which he appealed.