Burudzhieva: If Budget 2027 is as disappointing as the current one, people will go out to protest

This confrontation between Desislava Atanasova and Ivan Demerdzhiev is a short dramatic story in which there is a scenario with good and bad characters and we, the audience, have to choose who is the good and who is the bad character. This was stated on Nova News by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva, quoted by novini.bg.

According to her, the Minister of the Interior did not act correctly by starting to spread information about Atanasova, how and with whom she traveled, emphasizing that it is not right for the Ministry of the Interior to create political scandals and conspiracy theories.

According to her, there is no way to know if anything the Minister of the Interior claims happened is true, unless official documents are shown.

„In my opinion, neither Atanasova nor Demerdzhiev will resign after this incident. However, both are currently suffering image damage from the positions they hold – of a constitutional judge and of a Minister of Internal Affairs“, added Assoc. Prof. Burudzhieva.

She noted that “in countries where things are going normally, over 90% of their citizens do not know the name of the Minister of Internal Affairs“. And she again insisted that it is not Demerdzhiev's job to make such scandals.

“Actions of this type bring negativity to everyone. It should be clear to those in power that these figures must work very carefully on the political scene, because from the outside it looks bad“, she also said.

On the topic of Budget 2026, Burudzhieva predicts that it will not lead to protests, but she is convinced that things will not be the same with the parameters for Budget 2027 and that it will already be looked at under a magnifying glass.

According to her, it is Budget 2027 that will be the one that will be looked at with great expectations and if it turns out to be just as bad and disappointing, it is very likely that people will protest against the government.

In conclusion, Tatyana Burudzhieva believes that the cabinet would have a long horizon of governance, unless it “blows itself up“.