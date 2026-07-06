Bulgargaz and Botas freeze their contract for 15 months

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted connectivity as a key priority in bilateral relations at a meeting in Ankara. The two spoke ahead of the NATO summit hosted by the capital of the Republic of Turkey.

Rumen Radev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of the partnership between Bulgaria and Turkey for ensuring stability in the region and for the development of secure supply chains in the face of multiple crises.

Following the meeting, "Bulgargaz" and "Botas" signed a protocol to freeze the contract between the two companies for 15 months, during which period only the capacity used by the Bulgarian side will be paid for under improved conditions. Bulgaria and Turkey have a common interest in using the maximum capacity for natural gas transmission, it was emphasized during the meeting, and work will be done to renegotiate the contract between the two companies under current market conditions.

During the conversation, the positive trend of increasing bilateral trade, which amounts to 9 billion euros, was noted and new potential projects of mutual interest were discussed. Prime Minister Radev highlighted our country's aspiration to attract more high-value-added investments from Turkey, and President Erdogan called on the EU to effectively implement the customs union agreement with Turkey, which is in the interest of both countries.

Prime Minister Radev expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for the strengthened border control by the Turkish side along the common border, which has made a significant contribution to countering illegal migration and to Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.

Rumen Radev was welcomed at the Ankara airport by the Minister of Trade Umer Bolat, with whom he also held a meeting.