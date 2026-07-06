The seasonal decline in food prices has begun

In recent days, a seasonal decline in the value of food products on the Bulgarian market has been observed. According to the latest data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, the price of the consumer basket has decreased by approximately one euro in just one week. Currently, the average value of basic food products amounts to about 54 euros, which is one euro more than in the same period last year, when the price was 53 euros. Experts explain the higher value this summer with increased fuel costs and accumulated inflation over the past months.

How have the prices of fruits and vegetables changed? The analysis for the period from June 29 to July 3, 2026 shows significant fluctuations in the prices of various food products. The strongest increase in price was recorded for tomatoes – with an impressive 17.73%. Apples followed with an increase of 10.36%, cucumbers with 7.34% and cherries with 6.06%. On the other hand, some products recorded a decrease in their prices. Green pepper became cheaper by 21.38%, zucchini - by 12.70%, carrots - by 6.19%, and lentils - by 6.95%. These fluctuations reflect the dynamics of the market and seasonal factors affecting supply and demand.

The impact on family budgets Price changes in food products have a direct impact on the expenses of Bulgarian households. Food occupies the largest share in the family budget - about 30%, while the costs of transportation and home maintenance are significantly lower. Therefore, even small fluctuations in food prices can be noticeably felt by consumers.