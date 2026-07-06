The "island" on Orlov Most has caused discontent among pedestrians and drivers

One of the busiest intersections in Sofia - that of "Orlov Most" - now has a new traffic organization. However, the new dividing island made of plastic pegs has caused a wave of comments on social networks. Drivers claim that despite the limiters, there are still violations, BNT reported.

On the first working day of the week, we check the effect of the new dividing island, placed on one of the busiest intersections in the capital. We briefly come across two drivers who change lanes at the last minute, noticing other road users.

"Some are lining up here and making big roadblocks."

"Since when have we been waiting for it. They committed so many violations here."

"The restrictions allow drivers to reduce speed."

The restrictive island should not allow drivers to continue straight from the middle lane. Anton, who works as a taxi, says that despite this, there are still violators.

Anton Koev: "Find someone to pass on the right side again. Go around the island and continue straight."

"This system on "Orlov Most" itself does not work well."

According to drivers, the section still remains problematic due to the heavy traffic.

"This morning I was a pedestrian and saw a car from the middle lane pass in front of the bus. If it was a car and it had started, there would have been another accident."

"Here, the left turn is scary. When three cars line up there and they block the road and you can't go straight."

The public transport drivers are the ones who suffer the most.

"We can't go. I was three minutes late here alone."

"It would be nice to have two lanes here. They're probably cleaning Bulgaria Blvd., but someone should think about 72 and the other lines."

"Someone will tear this down as soon as possible. Someone will pass through it and we will find him dead."

The innovation has caused a wave of comments on social networks, where comments can be found from extreme denial to belated necessity.

Diana Rusinova, European Center for Transport Policies: "These limiters will create an opportunity to limit the number of violators. Many accidents occur at this intersection. As soon as we need such measures that do not allow violations to be committed, road culture is going down."

However, the European Center for Transport Policies also sees gaps.

Diana Rusinova, European Center for Transport Policies: "We put the direction arrow and the road sign behind the obstacle, not in front of the obstacle. Their idea is to warn the driver that he is approaching some obstacle on the road. This may to some extent prove to be a problem over time."

The Sofia Municipality stated that the traffic organization project has been coordinated and approved by the Traffic Police.

"The measure aims to improve traffic organization, increase safety and support compliance with the introduced traffic signals."

Practice so far shows that installing plastic barriers can reduce traffic incidents by up to 70 percent.