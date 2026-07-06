There is now an official register of water attractions on the Black Sea Coast

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has published an updated list of approved water corridors and registered vessels on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for the summer season of 2026, MTS announced.

The report was prepared by the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration“ with the aim of increasing security and public awareness. The main goal of the public database is to enable users to find out in advance or in real time whether the relevant water attraction facility is managed by a registered operator, or whether it is an unregulated activity that poses risks to health and life.

The official register includes all designated corridors that have passed the necessary procedures and received a permit to operate, as well as the jets requested by the owners for towing inflatable facilities.

For the convenience of citizens, the information is detailed and contains the exact number of each zone, the name of the relevant beach, the date of registration of the facility, as well as a list of the specific water attraction services offered and the company that manages the water facility. The data will be promptly updated when new facilities are registered during the season. Ensuring transparency is a prevention of unregulated practices and guarantees that the bases allowed to operate have working equipment, rescue equipment and qualified personnel, the Ministry of Transport and Communications states.

The publication of the register is aimed at minimizing the risks of incidents in water spaces and at ensuring a completely safe environment for Bulgarian and foreign tourists. If any irregularities or activities outside the regulated areas are detected, citizens are urged to report them to the direct telephone number 02 /940 9400 or through the specialized Portal for reporting irregularities in transport.

The current list of approved water corridors and registered bases is available HERE.