PP convenes forum for presidential vote in fall

The political party “Continue the Change“ (PP) convenes a General Assembly, which represents the expanded governing body of the formation.

At the forum, leader Assen Vassilev will present an official report on his activities since taking office in September last year.

The main focus of the event will be the detailed analysis of the results of the previous parliamentary elections for the 52nd National Assembly. Based on these conclusions, the leadership and delegates will outline the party's key strategy for the upcoming presidential election in the fall.

During the meetings, party members are expected to debate and affirm the leading political priorities of the party's parliamentary group in the current National Assembly, reports the Bulgarian National Radio.