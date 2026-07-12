Arsenic in drinking water in Montana

Elevated levels of arsenic have been found in drinking water in several settlements in Montana region. Because of this, residents are prohibited from using the water for drinking and preparing food until the final results of laboratory tests are available, NOVA reported.

Among the affected settlements are the villages of Gavril Genovo, Georgi Damyanovo, Melyane and Gorno Tserovene.

A few days ago, 88-year-old Violeta from the village of Gavril Genovo was warned by health authorities not to use the water from the tap. “The water will not be used for drinking or cooking. They said it was poisonous. Otherwise, we don't drink it, but when I run cold water, I cook with it“, says the woman.

The Regional Health Inspectorate specifies that the first samples recorded a content of 18 micrograms of arsenic per liter, with an acceptable norm of 10 micrograms per liter, set in Regulation No. 9 on the quality of water intended for drinking and domestic purposes.

The municipality of Georgi Damyanovo believes that the cause of the pollution may be related to the increased level of the Ogosta River: “The water source that supplies Melyane and Georgi Damyanovo is located very close to the Ogosta River. When the river level rises, it is possible for the river water to mix with the drinking water. In general, the Ogosta River contains arsenic.“

Specialists warn that arsenic is dangerous to human health if consumed in excess of the permissible values for a long time, which is why the ban on using the water remains in force. The Regional Health Inspectorate is about to take new samples. If the results show that the arsenic content is within the permissible limits, the restriction on the use of water for drinking and cooking will be lifted.