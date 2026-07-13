Central beach in Varna is being checked for wastewater and toilet paper

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) in Varna has carried out an inspection for pollution of the Central beach in the city. This was reported on its website by the eco-inspection.

The signal for pollution with hygiene materials - wet wipes, toilet paper, bandages and wastewater in the area between the Central and South beaches of Varna was received by the RIEW on Sunday at around 10.30 am.

Immediately after receiving the signal, an expert from the eco-inspection checked the area from the breakwater in the north direction to the restaurant “Pechkata“. The inspection found the presence of wet wipes both in the sea water and on the beach, the concentration of pollution decreases in the direction from south to north. During the inspection, it was established that the pollution was due to the heavy rainfall that fell on the night of July 8-9 in Varna. As a result of the intense rains and the blockage of a grate to the overflow of a mixed household collector to a rainwater collector discharged into the Black Sea, an overflow of mixed waters over the grate was allowed. Traces of high water were also found, confirming the overflow that occurred, the eco-inspection specified.

At the time of the inspection, no overflow of wastewater from the household collector to the rainwater collector and, respectively, into the Black Sea was detected.

The household sewage system is managed by “ViK – Varna“ OOD, add the RIEW and say that the company has been given mandatory instructions to clean up the waste pollution on the beach, as well as to remove the accumulated waste from the overflow grate.

The Environmental Inspectorate will monitor the implementation of the given instructions.

At the request of the Basin Directorate, samples of sea water were taken from the Regional Laboratory - Varna for laboratory analysis, and the results will be presented after their completion.