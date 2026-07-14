Pulev: Bulgaria to be an even more competitive place to do business

We have all the necessary mechanisms to support investments, job creation and support the companies you represent, so that Bulgaria can be an even more competitive place to do business. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, who held a working meeting with representatives of the bilateral chambers of commerce in Bulgaria.

During the meeting, he presented the main policies of the government to improve the investment environment, attract strategic investors and build a more effective partnership between the state and business.

At the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the government follows a consistent policy of open dialogue with business. “Our policy of “open doors“ is the best proof of this. We want to have regular meetings to feel the pulse of industry and business“, said Pulev. He added that the institutions have the necessary tools to support investors and the development of the Bulgarian economy.

Before the representatives of the bilateral chambers of commerce, Pulev presented the reform in the investment policy and the work of the newly established Coordination Council for Investment Promotion, which will ensure coordination between the institutions in the implementation of strategic investment projects. It includes all ministries, agencies and institutions that are relevant to the investment process.

"We managed to complete the reform in the field of investment policy in an extremely short period of time - we created the Central Coordination Unit under the Council of Ministers. This is a new mechanism built on the basis of the best European and international practices. For every strategic, production, investment project that requires permits and approvals from various ministries, we have already created this mechanism for better coordination and interaction between institutions“, he said.

According to him, the goal is for strategic investors to receive faster and more efficient administrative service. “All strategic investors who wish to invest in Bulgaria, especially in high value-added industries, will receive accelerated and priority administrative service“, Pulev said.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the reform aims not only to support individual projects, but also to change the overall investment environment in the country. “Our goal is not only to assist in individual investment projects, but to improve the investment regulatory framework in Bulgaria as a whole”, he said.

Among the main topics discussed at the first meeting of the Coordination Council for Investment Promotion, he highlighted the reduction of the administrative burden and the limitation of unnecessary regulation and the preparation of an entirely new Law on Public-Private Partnerships, which would create a predictable and modern environment for the implementation of large investment projects.

“Currently, Bulgaria practically does not have an operating framework for public-private partnerships. We are now developing an entirely new law based on the best European practices”, he said. According to him, the bill is being developed after a thorough analysis of successful European models and in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on the bilateral chambers of commerce to be active partners in the process of attracting new investors and developing the investment environment. He also stressed that sustainable dialogue between the state and business is key to increasing the country's competitiveness. "We have started meetings with all stakeholders to hear your opinion. We want to understand which problems - both general and specific to individual sectors - should be solved by the government. We will maintain this dialogue and our door will always be open," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The representatives of the bilateral chambers of commerce expressed their readiness to be an active partner of the government in efforts to improve the investment climate, promote Bulgaria as an investment destination and attract more strategic investments. The participants united around the need for the dialogue between the state and the international business community to be held regularly as a basis for a more competitive Bulgarian economy.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Ministers of Economy, Investments and Industry Mihaela Karadimova and Krasimir Yakimov.