On the eve of the cold months, Bulgaria is emerging as a strategic partner for Ukraine in the fight against energy challenges.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova announced that our country has the capacity to significantly increase the quantities of natural gas reaching Ukraine – a move that could prove decisive for the energy security of the entire region, BTA pointed out.

Visit to Kiev: Focus on energy cooperation

Tomorrow, Minister Petrova will leave for an official visit to the Ukrainian capital, where she will discuss with local authorities the possibilities for expanding bilateral cooperation in energy.

“We are looking for solutions that will benefit not only Bulgaria and Ukraine, but also the stability of the region as a whole“, she emphasized in an interview with Euronews.

Bulgaria - a bridge between Europe and Ukraine

Petrova expressed confidence that Bulgaria's role is not limited to short-term support in the winter. According to her, our country can also become an important factor in the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

“I believe that our participation will be of key importance both now and in the long term“, she said.

Sanctions against Russia – balance between symbolism and effectiveness

The Foreign Minister also commented on the current debates surrounding the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia. Petrova stressed that Bulgaria insists on a pragmatic approach – sanctions must have a real economic effect, not just a symbolic meaning.

She warned that purely symbolic measures could backfire, especially in countries with an Orthodox population like Bulgaria, where such actions could be perceived as interference in religious affairs.

The European Union and sanctions against illegal settlements

Possible restrictive measures against trade in products from illegal Jewish settlements are also being discussed within the EU.

Petrova noted that for the first time, member states are considering common options, but there is still no specific proposal with a clear legal basis.

She stressed that for Bulgaria, trade with these regions is minimal and that any measure must be carefully assessed against its real effect on the humanitarian situation.

Israel – an important partner, but with a critical view of the humanitarian crisis

Minister Petrova expressed the position of Bulgaria and the EU that Israel remains a key partner, but at the same time stressed the need to find sustainable solutions for peace and improve the humanitarian situation.

“Every initiative must be aimed at real results, not just symbolic gestures“, she was categorical.