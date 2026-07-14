Radoslav Ribarski: With our position on Ukraine, we are joining the "Coalition of the Neglected"

We expect to see from Stoyan Mavrodiev whether he actually has anything to reveal and, above all, how exactly the funds from the BDB were diverted. Under the government of Kiril Petkov, these vicious practices were revealed and categorically stopped.

This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by the MP from "We Continue the Change" Radoslav Ribarski, who commented on the topic of Stoyan Mavrodiev, who was extradited to Bulgaria today and charged with embezzlement.

"It is in the national interest for Bulgaria to participate in formats such as the "Coalition of the Willing". There are no separate formats. Absolutely all formats concern the collective defense of Europe. "With our non-participation, we are imposing a self-isolation on ourselves and turning into a "Coalition of the Unwilling". You see that the "Coalition of the Willing" will expand. If Bulgaria wants to build on its capabilities, it must participate in such collective discussions," Ribarski replied to a question about Bulgaria's absence from the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" last night in Paris.