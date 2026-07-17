Participants in the naval exercise "Breeze 2026" will show their capabilities

Participants in the national naval exercise with international participation "Breeze 2026" in Burgas will show their capabilities during the Guest and Media Day. The demonstrations will begin in the morning and will continue until 1:30 p.m. President Iliana Yotova will observe the exercise. This was announced by the press secretariat of the head of state and the press center of the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

At 08:30 a.m. Iliana Yotova will be greeted with military honors at the Naval Station - Burgas, where she will receive the guard of honor. Then, on board the frigate "Drazki", she will observe the implementation of demonstrations of defense capabilities in various crisis situations. The main goal of the exercise is to increase interoperability and interaction between participants by working out joint tasks and conducting a wide range of actions at sea in response to crises and eliminating the consequences of major accidents and incidents, the presidential press office informed.

In the waters of the Burgas Bay, the participants in “Briz 2026“ will demonstrate real actions in controlling a ship fire, overcoming the consequences of an incident with a merchant ship, repelling enemy air attacks, a submarine attack, etc., the Ministry of Defense indicated.

In “Briz 2026“ ships, aircraft, unmanned underwater vehicles, diving groups and staff officers from the naval forces of Bulgaria, Albania, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, USA, Turkey, France, from the Joint Forces Command (JFC), the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), the Ground Forces, the Air Force, the G. S. Rakovski Naval Base, the N. Y. Vaptsarov Naval Base, as well as the ships from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group are participating.