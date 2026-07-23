Former GERB MP fired by Kiril Petkov advises Deputy Prime Minister Pulev

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev has appointed former GERB MP and former executive director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency (BAI) in the last "Borisov" cabinet Desislava Trifonova as his advisor. This was reported by Club Z, citing several sources.

The information about the appointment was not announced. It was confirmed today only after our inquiry to Pulev's team, as well as to the Council of Ministers.

"We would like to inform you that Desislava Trifonova has been appointed as an advisor with professional experience in the certification of large investment projects. Her professional biography is related to the Bulgarian Investment Agency and she was the chairwoman of the parliamentary subcommittee on the CPC and the CPC with a focus on consumer protection and the restriction of monopolies" - Pulev's office responded as Deputy Prime Minister.

Trifonova was one of the "sharps" of Boyko Borisov's parliamentary group, especially vocal on economic issues. She was a member of parliament for three terms - in the 47th, 48th and 49th National Assembly.

Before that, however, her name made headlines due to her dismissal in May 2021 as acting head of the Investment Agency by Stefan Yanev's caretaker government, when Kiril Petkov was the principal minister. Then she convened a special briefing at which she announced that she had been dismissed - in her words without reasons, by order of the caretaker minister. She defined as "revanchism" what is happening, stressed that he has no political connections, is not a party member, etc. He admitted that since he headed the BAI, no foreign investments have been attracted, but the agency has also dealt with domestic ones, and boasted of 1.1 billion leva attracted funds.