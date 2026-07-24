A Blagoevgrad resident smashes cars with a bat, threatens and systematically harasses neighbors

Fear and tension in the Blagoevgrad neighborhood of “Elenovo“ after a man smashed several cars. Neighbors claim that he has mental problems, that he systematically harasses them, and that he has been repeatedly reported for aggressive behavior and threats, including to children.

One of the victims is Kirilka. She told the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” on Nova TV that the latest case was on July 22. According to her, the man, who has proven schizophrenia, uses drugs and drinks alcohol in large quantities, harasses the entire block. “Our car was damaged, as were the cars of our neighbors from the next block, the windshield and side windows were broken, and mirrors were scattered all over the street and sidewalk”, the woman says.

“When we filed a complaint, the prosecutor said that pre-trial proceedings could not be initiated. About 5-6 years ago, there was a case against this man that was discontinued. We don't know on what basis it was discontinued and why pre-trial proceedings were not initiated”, she explained.

”I also have an incident with the children. He threatened my son, who is 14 years old, saying: “If you show yourself at the window, I will shoot you like a dog”. I was collecting signatures from the neighbors to evict him from their apartment. This man's parents live in Spain, he also lived there and was extradited from there because he carried out raids. He also attacked a police officer. I spoke to his mother on the phone, she said she didn't care," adds Kirilka. According to her, it is a man of about 37 years old.

One of the owners of cars that were broken into says that people feel helpless. "The damage to my car is to the front and side windows, side mirrors smashed with a bat, the beams of the cars are bent. He comes out with a bat. He attacked the neighbor. We even have a family that vacated their apartment and is currently in a dormitory," says the man.

Another victim said that he was injured a year ago. "I open the front door, he kicks it. And I ask him what's going on, he started hitting me and broke my nose. I still have a scar. From there I called my children to take him to the police and get a report, after a week nothing happened. He threw a TV in front of my eyes at the neighbor on the first floor and broke her car. A week ago I saw that my window was broken too. He once told me that he was going to stab me with a knife. One morning at 4 o'clock he broke the door. This happened three times," he said.

The man's neighbors, who complain about systematic harassment, insist that the institutions find a lasting solution.