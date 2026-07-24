The body of a wanted man was found in Botevgrad

A wanted man was found dead in Botevgrad, reports the Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs.

Around 11 a.m. yesterday, the Botevgrad Regional Directorate received a report from a citizen about a deceased man behind the fence of a company in the city.

Police officers and an emergency team were immediately sent to the scene.

It was determined that the deceased was an 83-year-old man from Botevgrad.

He was declared wanted after leaving his home on July 19.

No visible traces of violence were found on the body, he was transported for an autopsy.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.