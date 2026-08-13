Police officers crashed in the village of Stoykovo

Two police officers from Harmanli were injured in a traffic accident in the Haskovo village of Stoykovo. The incident occurred in broad daylight after the car with the police officers made a risky maneuver, Haskovo.Live reports.

According to initial information, the passenger car made an incorrect overtaking move within the settlement. The driver of the car tried to overtake a TIR moving in front of him. At that very moment, however, the heavy truck began a left turn maneuver, which led to an inevitable collision between the two vehicles.

Two police officers from Harmanli were traveling in the passenger car, who were returning home after finishing their work shift. As a result of the impact, both of them received minor injuries.

Immediately after the incident, the participants in the accident were tested for the use of prohibited substances. “The alcohol and drug tests of both the passengers in the car and the truck driver were negative“, the regional publication informs.

A team from the Traffic Police - Haskovo was sent to the scene of the accident, which handles the traffic accident. Due to the incident, passage through the section is partially restricted. Uniformed officers are regulating traffic on the spot until the crashed vehicles are completely removed.