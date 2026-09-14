Since the beginning of September: The Consumer Protection Commission has imposed sanctions of over 205,000 euros

Since the beginning of September alone, the Consumer Protection Commission has issued 46 penal decrees and 9 agreements, imposing pecuniary sanctions totaling over 205,000 euros, the press center of the Consumer Protection Commission reports.

Among those sanctioned are also large market participants. A pecuniary sanction of 15,000 euros was imposed on a large retail chain with a national presence in the food sector for unjustified price increases. A pecuniary sanction of 30,700 euros was also imposed on a mobile operator for repeated failure to comply with an order of the Consumer Protection Commission prohibiting unfair commercial practices.

The scale and market presence of the trader do not exempt it from liability. The rules apply to everyone and in case of proven violation, the CPC will use the powers granted to it by law and will impose the envisaged sanctions.

The scope of the Commission's control activity is also confirmed by the summarized results in connection with the introduction of the euro. Since the beginning of the dual designation - August 2025, the CPC has carried out 14,535 inspections, drawn up 1,142 acts for establishing administrative violations, issued 295 penal decrees and concluded 502 agreements. The total amount of the imposed sanctions amounts to 1.41 million euros.

23 new acts for unjustified price increases

In parallel with the completion of the initiated administrative criminal proceedings, the current control continues throughout the country. In the last week alone, the CPC has carried out 583 inspections and drawn up 37 acts for establishing administrative violations, of which 23 are for unjustified price increases.

In another 27 cases, invitations have been sent to draw up an AUAN for established unjustified price increases.

These data show that control does not end with the inspection. If violations are established, the CPC takes subsequent actions to engage the administrative criminal liability of traders.

Intensified control on the eve of the first school day

On the eve of the first school day, the CPC continues inspections in stores offering school supplies, school uniforms, children's sports equipment and equipment. The movement of final sales prices is monitored compared to a comparable previous period, and in the event of an increase, traders are required to provide evidence of its economic justification.

In the event of violations, the CPC takes further action to hold traders accountable.

Sanctions of up to 100,000 euros for each individual violation

The CPC warns traders that unjustified price increases will not be tolerated. The law provides for a property penalty of 10,000 to 100,000 euros, and when the violation is committed in relation to more than one good, service or commercial facility, a separate penalty is imposed for each violation. This means that violations affecting multiple goods or services can lead to sanctions of a significant total amount. The CPC continues inspections throughout the country, including in sectors with a direct impact on consumers' daily expenses.