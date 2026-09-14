Ninova: The government has cheated on the poorest. Once again

The government has cheated on the poorest. Once again. They boasted that they are increasing the poverty line for 2027. by as much as 52 euros. and it becomes 443 euros. According to Eurostat, 1,369,000 people live below the poverty line in Bulgaria for 2026. Tell me, aren't the progressives brazen? With this spike in the prices of all goods and services. Given that they increased their salaries and they are tens of thousands of euros. They voted for the most anti-social budget. They increased the money for old corruption contracts by tens of millions, which they were supposedly going to investigate and terminate.

This was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Nepokorna Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova. Here is more from her comment:

400 million euros only in defense for projects without project readiness. And for the poor people, 93 million were torn from their hearts and they brazenly boast about it. The money for compensation for disasters and accidents depends on the poverty line. According to this line, funds are paid for heating the poor. A number of payments under the child protection law are tied to this amount. From the first day until today, the rulers have proven every day that they are devoid of humanity, humanity, empathy and social sensitivity. This is the most anti-social government. And the way they have driven it, I am already sure that they will soon feel the anger of the people.