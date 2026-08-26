Bykov: During these hundred days, the Radev cabinet behaved not as a governing entity, but as a transitional government

The People's Representative from the GERB-SDF PG Toma Bikov criticized the first hundred days of the government of the “Radev“ cabinet. In his words, “Progressive Bulgaria“ came to power with promises of new policies, new dynamics of socio-political life and large-scale changes, but a hundred days later, nothing new has been implemented in practice.

“The first hundred days did not show potential for a new direction, nor for a new dynamics of socio-political life, nor did they provide any new solutions. The general and abstract messages from the election campaign remained only words, without being realized. There should have been large-scale changes, but instead we heard daily complaints, accusations and findings. This government seems to be composed more of fact-checkers than of people who can succeed“, said Bykov in a statement on behalf of his parliamentary group, quoted by novini.bg

In his statement, the MP emphasized that the state is significantly lagging behind citizens and businesses.

During these hundred days, the government behaved not as a governing entity, but as a caretaker or transitional government, which does not have the obligation to carry out reforms. And the lack of reforms may lead it to a situation of a transitional nature – from one political crisis to another, added Toma Bikov.

According to him, instead of making efforts to consolidate the socio-political life in the country, the government of Rumen Radev has preferred “to demonstrate arrogance and rejoice in its political result“.

Bikov also said that for now Radev's cabinet is emerging more as a transitional one than as a reformist one, given that it does not want to undertake reforms in the long term.

In his words, although “Progressive Bulgaria“ to have a majority in parliament, the formation does not have the necessary decision-making mechanism.

“The biggest challenge of this government is not the opposition, but itself“, added Bykov.

Then the MP stated that GERB-SDF is stopping political tolerance and during the new parliamentary session is moving from a constructive to a critical opposition mode.

He emphasized that the two most urgent tasks before the National Assembly are the preparation of the 2027 Budget and the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, noting that both tasks will be a challenge for both the ruling party and the opposition, but still clarifying that the main burden for these decisions will fall on “Progressive Bulgaria“.

Bykov expressed hope that the ruling party will change its approach when preparing the budget for next year and not are repeating the same mistakes as in Budget 2026.

„We expect the requests for reforms to materialize with the vote on the new budget“, said Toma Bikov.

Regarding the election of the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council, Bikov specified that GERB-SDF will not nominate their own candidates, but this „does not mean automatic support for the other candidates“.