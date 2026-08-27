Two earthquakes on the border between Bulgaria and Greece

Two earthquakes were registered in Northern Greece, in the area of the city of Serres, announced the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by NOVA.

The first occurred at 11:03 a.m. Bulgarian time and has a magnitude of 3 on the Richter Scale. An hour and a half later, new seismic activity was detected, estimated at 3.3 on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter of the first earthquake is at a depth of 4.7 kilometers, and the second - 8.8 km.

The epicenter is located near the Bulgarian border - about 16 kilometers from Petrich and 80 kilometers from Blagoevgrad. The distance to Sofia is approximately 150 kilometers, and to Thessaloniki - 86 kilometers. There is no information that the earthquake caused any damage.