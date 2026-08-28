Assen Vassilev: PB is returning us to the philosophy of cheap labor and "drip irrigation" for workers

“Progressive Bulgaria“ wants to return the country to the philosophy of cheap labor and "drip irrigation" for workers. This was stated by the leader of “Continue the Change“ and former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, commenting on the upcoming changes in income and social security policy.

According to him, yesterday it became clear that those working on a minimum wage will receive 660 euros per month. Vassilev pointed out that this is 30 euros less than the amount that, in his opinion, would have been obtained under the formula adopted in 2022, when the minimum wage was tied to a certain calculation mechanism.

According to the PP leader, the pensions of people who retired after July 1 were also reduced by 30 euros per month, due to the elimination of the so-called covid supplement.

Criticism of the minimum wage and pensions

Assen Vassilev criticized the policy regarding incomes, placing emphasis on the minimum wage and pensions.

He pointed out that according to the plans envisaged in the 2027 budget, the maximum social security income will be increased again – up to 2400 euros.

„Not a word about increasing the rights that are against the higher contributions“, commented Vassilev.

According to him, the policy of the ruling party creates the feeling that different groups of society are placed in an unfavorable position.

„Apparently, after pensioners and mothers, workers are now the new oligarchs“, said the leader of „We Continue the Change“.

Vassilev defined the income dispute not simply as a matter of specific budget decisions, but as a difference in the philosophy of management.

„This is no longer about inheritance, but about management philosophy. „Progressive Bulgaria“ wants to take us back to the philosophy of cheap labor and „drip irrigation“ for the workers“, he said.

In his words, such an approach is “detrimental“ for the development of the country.

“There is no rich country with low incomes“, stressed Assen Vassilev.

His criticism comes against the backdrop of the upcoming discussion of the 2027 budget, in which decisions are expected on both the minimum wage and the maximum social security income and pension costs.

The topic of the amount of income and social security thresholds traditionally causes disputes between the ruling party, the opposition, employers and unions. The upcoming budget decisions will determine both the amount of some of the basic payments and the amount of the social security burden for different groups of workers.