Borisov: Everyone is helping Iotova win. Should I let the party into a decided match?

Everyone is helping Iliyana Iotova win the presidential elections and we can congratulate her from now on. This was written on his Facebook profile by GERB leader Boyko Borisov.

In his words, these presidential elections are not like before. “Even “Progressive Bulgaria” does not nominate a candidate, but supports a candidate of an initiative committee and sticks to Iliyana Iotova. I see the same with Andrey Gyurov's candidacy. In recent years, due to the slander of everyone by everyone, the role of political parties and party candidates has been doomed from the very beginning. Imagine years ago if GERB had not nominated a party candidate? Then the forces are measured“.

“There are still 10 days left for reason to come to an end so that the right can oppose the left. If not, it means that everyone is working together to help Ms. Yotova win and we can congratulate her right now. And with these voting machines under the leadership of the Ministry of Interior and the way they operate, the elections are over before they start. Expired expiration date, uncertified machines that the police will touch…. Should I let the party into a decided match? Maybe, if it is a general, right-wing, democratic union. Otherwise, I don't see the point“, commented the GERB leader.

He said that the truth is sometimes bitter, but it is the truth. “And the truth is better than being swindled. We had a chance for a party candidate with Dimitar Nikolov. But now he has to maintain political neutrality because of “Eurovision” and we understand and support him, because this is more important for our country“.

“I have run for office enough, 20 times the GERB party has won several dozen elections - parliamentary, mayoral, presidential, European. I have been the prime minister of this country three times, regularly elected. I have been elected mayor of the capital twice. How long can I run for office? That is why we are preparing the new change at our National Assembly, with respect for all experienced people, so that GERB can continue to exist without me“, he pointed out.

In his words, it takes time for people to distinguish truth from lies. “Everything that has been done in the country in the last 20 years has been done by us. Who built the “Lyulin” highway? Who made it so that 40,000 people from Pernik go to work in Sofia every day? Who made the metro afterwards, so that Pernik residents could stop their cars and travel by metro? Who made the road through Vladaya? Well, we must have been wrong. Let's see when the other parties will do what GERB did. They have no other opposition. There are only some loudmouths who post posters and don't realize that they will never govern this way“.

In front of journalists in Pernik, Borisov also commented on the election process. He expressed distrust of machine voting and the actions of the institutions. Borisov said that in his opinion there are problems with the certification and control of the machines.