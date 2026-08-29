The level of the Danube River is rising in our country

An increase in the level of the Danube River has been recorded in almost the entire Bulgarian section for the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“.

The largest increase is at the water gauge near Lom - by 9 centimeters. At Vidin, the level has risen by 7 centimeters, at Novo Selo it is by 6 centimeters, at Oryahovo - by 4 centimeters, and at Nikopol - by 2 centimeters. Stagnation has been recorded at the water gauge near Svishtov.

A decrease of 7 centimeters has been registered near Ruse. Thus, the level recorded this morning is minus 128 cm compared to the conditional zero elevation. There is also a decrease near Silistra, but by a centimeter.

According to information from the "River Supervision" Directorate in Ruse at the "Maritime Administration" Executive Agency, there have been no vessels stranded in or outside the shipping lane in the last 24 hours.

The hydrological situation remains complicated. All restrictions on vessel navigation are in effect for the entire section of the river.

The forecast of the "Danube River Research and Maintenance" Executive Agency for the next two days is that the river level near Ruse will rise by 9 centimeters.