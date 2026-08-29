Two incidents with injured tourists in Pirin, medical helicopter sent

Second incident with a tourist in Pirin for the day, the Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko announced.

A 56-year-old man has a broken lower leg in the area of Popovo Lake. Air help was requested. A signal for an injured tourist was submitted to the duty center at around 1:30 p.m., BNR reported.

The medical helicopter landed at the parking lot of the lower station of the cable car, where it took two mountain rescuers to assess where the closest landing spot to the injured person is. During the second approach, the air ambulance will transport the medical team to the scene of the incident.

Earlier today, a doctor from Bansko was injured during a hike in Pirin in the area of Gazei Peak. Eight mountain rescuers from the Bansko unit participated in the rescue operation. They managed to reach the victim - Dr. Blagoy Terziev, who is also their colleague, with decades of experience in mountain medical rescue. Due to the difficult alpine terrain, air help was also requested.

The medical helicopter and rescue team, which arrived before noon today, helped move the victim to a place where the air ambulance could land. The Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross announced that Dr. Terziev was transported with a hip fracture to a capital hospital.