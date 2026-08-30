A driver was filmed watching porn behind the wheel of a bus

A video clip distributed on social networks shows an intercity bus driver watching adult content on his mobile phone while driving, bTV reported.

According to the publication, the bus was traveling on the Sofia - Kazanlak line. The footage shows the driver holding the phone on his legs and watching the video while driving the vehicle.

The incident caused reactions on social networks, where users defined the behavior as extremely dangerous and irresponsible, since the driver is responsible for the safety of dozens of passengers.

“The bottom has a basement“, reads the comment to the distributed clip.

At the moment, it is not clear when exactly the footage was filmed and whether the carrier was notified about the case.