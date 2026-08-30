The police in Varna are already catching violators and participants in drone races

The police in Varna are already catching violators on the road and participants in organized illegal drone races. The unmanned aerial vehicle is also used to identify drivers with risky driving on the roads in the region. Since the beginning of the month, more than 20 drivers have been fined for drifting on the streets of the seaside city or being involved in unregulated races, BNT reported.

Specialized actions by the police in Varna against the dangerous behavior of drivers and motorcyclists on the road have been carried out since the beginning of the summer season. The goal is to prevent serious accidents. To more easily identify violators, the Varna police are using a drone.

Ch. Inspector Petko Kamburov, Head of the “Traffic Police” Sector - Varna: "This technical tool is mainly used to detect violations related to incorrect maneuvers and overtaking."

The drone is used both day and night to monitor organized illegal races on the boulevards in Varna and the roads in small settlements. The sanctions are serious.

Chief Inspector Petko Kamburov, Head of the “Traffic Police” Sector - Varna: "The fine is 1,533 euros, 12 months of deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle by confiscating the driver's license and 3 months of suspension from driving the motor vehicle."

Auto instructor Atanas Balabanov has been training students for nearly 40 years. According to him, drones will not solve the problems with dangerous driving and insists on having cameras at junctions.

Atanas Balabanov, driving instructor: "Installing such cameras - these races will stop. And with the drone, they can help each other in places where there is no coverage of such cameras."

The races are held where the asphalt surface is good and there are no traffic light intersections one after another, says Balabanov.

Atanas Balabanov, driving instructor: "Here is the section. It is ideal for such races, whether with motorcycles or cars. And what kind of tripod will stand there at the end? This tripod will detect the speed of the motorcyclist, but it cannot photograph his license plate."

The drone's help, however, is great for road sections where there are more accidents or traffic is heavy.

Chief Inspector Petko Kamburov, Head of the “Traffic Police” Sector - Varna: "This is where the forces and resources are directed with such a technical means to carry out additional control."

The police also rely on citizens who witness risky driving or racing to signal 112.