Expert: Consumers often cut water instead of meat

The higher the water content in a meat product, the easier it is to add various additives to it to increase weight and improve appearance.

The most vulnerable to such practices are perishable meat products and meat preparations, technologist and lecturer at the Vocational High School of Chemical and Food Technologies Svetlana Petrova commented for Radio Varna and the program "New Day".

The casing of some raw sausages, for example, serves as a holder for the water and the small amount of meat in it, and this causes consumers to "cut the water", Petrova explained. This type of sausage also contains additives that make the product look dense when raw. However, during heat treatment, a large part of the water leaks out, the expert added. Algae-based additives - alginates, as well as substances derived from plant raw materials, which are used to improve the consistency and moisture-retaining properties of foods, are also widely used in meat products in our country. This results in a powder that has nothing to do with meat, the expert explained.

The high water content is also observed in some of the fresh meat on the market, with this percentage being highest in chicken, followed by pork. Beef traditionally contains less water. At the same time, we lack a mandatory standard that would require routine testing of the water content of meat before processing, emphasized Svetlana Petrova.

According to Bulgarian and European legislation, manufacturers are required to describe on the label all additives and preservatives, including those that have a moisture retention function.

A serious challenge for manufacturers in our country is the need for a longer shelf life due to the complex logistics along the supply chain. Products pass through warehouses and retail outlets before reaching the end consumer, which often leads to the use of preservatives and other additives to extend shelf life.

The product first goes to the central warehouse, and then to the specific store in the specific city. Thus, the producer must extend the period by at least 4 days, Petrova calculated.

More frequent consumption of fresh meat and its purchase directly from the producer or butcher shop reduces the need for additional preservatives and technological additives, Petrova advised. When purchasing meat products, it is good to prefer those with a clear composition and visible meat content. Sausage or fresh meat purchased from a butcher shop come to our table via a shortened route, which does not require long shelf life and the use of many preservatives, Svetlana Petrova further explained.