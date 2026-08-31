Alexander Tomov: I am running for president

The leader of the Bulgarian Social Democracy - EuroLeft party, Alexander Tomov, has announced that he will run for president. In a message sent to the media, Tomov announced that he had accepted "the proposal of a large group of Bulgarian scientists, public figures, cultural and sports figures", BNT reported.

Alexander Tomov added that he has a program based on the idea of accelerating economic growth and incomes above the average for Europe, which stops the process of the decline and disappearance of the Bulgarian nation.

He declared himself against limiting the rights of the Bulgarian president and making him dependent on party leaders and defined it as "a gross violation of the country's basic law".

"I want to return the legal force of the Bulgarian president – as the bearer of the strategy, as the guarantor and bearer of the unity of the nation, as the representative of the country in international relations, as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces", Tomov states.

Alexander Tomov objects to attempts to adjust the current elections around one candidate, to avoid debates and clashes of ideas, which demotivates citizens and deprives them of basic democratic rights.