Shishkov: Payments under the Investment Program for Municipal Projects begin tomorrow

“The mayors received the good news that payments under the Investment Program for Municipalities begin tomorrow. Our tours and meetings are not just political, but our goal is to reach all mayors, to the population, to be much closer to the real needs of every person in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, at a meeting with the Regional Governor of Ruse Region, Prof. Lyubomir Vladimirov, and the mayors from the region within the framework of the MRDPW initiative “The Regions Speak“. It was also attended by Deputy Minister Pavleta Pelovska and representatives of the regional structures of the ministry in the region.

Minister Shishkov presented a check for 3,800,000 euros to the Deputy Mayor of Ruse Municipality Encho Enchev from the “Regional Development” Program 2021-2027. The funds will be invested in supporting integrated urban mobility in the region. The Minister emphasized that the saved European funds will support all regions, as part of the government's overall strategy.

Regarding the most frequently asked question by mayors: when will Ruse have its connectivity to Bulgaria, to the southern part of Europe and to Greece, the Minister assured, “that mayors expect us to build this highway, because everyone is aware that in order for some regions to develop, there must be transport infrastructure and connectivity. At the moment, this is clearly the thing that is holding the entire region back. And we are all united around the fact that the state must do everything possible, including for the “Hemus” highway.

In less than two months, Minister Shishkov has been on a second inspection in the region to inspect the construction of sections of the highway from Ruse and assured the participants in the meeting that the design of the route from Veliko Tarnovo to Makaza is continuing. Within 30-40 days, the development of a detailed development plan to Veliko Tarnovo is to be commissioned. After that, the overall project to Makaza will be commissioned, “because this is the road to a connected Bulgaria, the minister pointed out.

Very soon, Northern Bulgaria will understand that extremely intensive work is being done to overcome this inequality that has arisen between Northern and Southern Bulgaria, the minister emphasized. Arch. Shishkov pointed out that even if we want things to develop faster, there is a technological time that must be respected and pointed out that “some people were explaining to us and showing us from the window of the jeep how it is being built. But it turns out that the film was very short. Three lots of “Hemus“ were being built, of which only one was completed. There were no projects, there was no perspective, there was only payment. Now we are doing things the other way around. Now there will be projects, there will be perspective and the payment will be at the end. So things are changing significantly.“

Minister Shishkov pointed out again that the problem around Baba Alino, which was created over the past 3 years, is a result of the fact that the Varna municipality has allowed illegal construction. Now the mayor has issued orders to cut off the electricity and water to these buildings that do not have a permit for use and do not have the right to have access to water and electricity. “I don't know which political force and who and why wants to ride any wave. But the most important thing is that in the last 2 months it has begun to feel like there is a state. In Baba Alino, the assembly assembled the illegal city. 3 years of silence. The political crises in which politicians were hiding were very convenient hiding places for lawlessness to happen in Bulgaria. It's all over. The spotlight is on this.“