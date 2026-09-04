Traffic police will monitor traffic with unmarked cars and a drone for the holidays in September

Until September 8 and from September 18 to 23, an increased police presence is provided on the territory of the regional departments of Sliven, Nova Zagora, Kotel and Tvarditsa in order to preserve public order, counteract crimes against property and the person and ensure road safety.

On the territory of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Sliven, an organization has been created to prevent violations, incidents and serious road accidents before, during and after the holidays related to the celebration of the Unification of Bulgaria - September 6 and the Independence Day of Bulgaria - September 22.

Control on the “Trakia” highway remains increased, where there are sector teams around the clock „Traffic Police”-Sliven. On the highway, first-class and secondary roads, line control is carried out by security and criminal police officers with official and unmarked cars.

Throughout the entire period, specialized police operations are planned, related to the prevention of drivers who have consumed alcohol and/or drugs and control of speed limits, and a drone will be used to monitor improper overtaking and risky behavior. Control of two-wheeled vehicles will also be carried out, especially drivers of individual electric vehicles.

Control will be carried out in connection with the restrictions introduced by the "Road Infrastructure" Agency.

If necessary, traffic will be regulated by teams of the „Traffic Police” sector.

The Regional Directorate for Internal Affairs-Sliven warns citizens to be careful, vigilant and not to leave their personal belongings unattended. Drivers should be tolerant of other road users, follow traffic rules and not get behind the wheel drunk.