Kiril Veselinski leaves the MECH party

Kiril Veselinski announced on Facebook that he is leaving the MECH party and its governing bodies. He was the chairman of the party's parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly.

"After thorough consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the governing bodies of the MECH party and to terminate my membership in the party“, he stated.

Just a few days ago, the party's leader Radostin Vassilev announced that he was joining the presidential race as a candidate for president. His candidate for vice president is Krasimir Manov.

„This is a responsible and conscious choice, made with respect for all MECH members and supporters! I am leaving with a clean heart and conscience, without bad feelings and with sincere gratitude to the people who supported me over the past three years. I wish PP MECH and its members health, wisdom and strength to defend their causes“, added Veselinski.

He added that his civic commitment to society remains unchanged and he will always be a fierce opponent of the Peevski-Borisov robbery model. “I will continue to defend my principles against the corrupt and behind-the-scenes practices that rob and stop the development of Bulgaria“.

“I am convinced that Bulgaria needs courage, integrity and true democracy, without dependencies. From a country in which the person is a supreme value, not an expense in the budget. A country in which the children of Bulgaria are a top priority and placed on a pedestal. A country without white-collar scumbags who extort and rob the Bulgarian people!“, commented Veselinski.

“I am sure that this is a dream of millions of Bulgarians in our country and around the world. Always remember that the future of the Motherland depends solely on us“, he emphasized.

Veselinski thanked all members of MECH for their joint work, professionalism and the journey they have taken.