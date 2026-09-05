Natalia Efremova: The most realistic option for the minimum wage is an increase of about 40-50 euros next year

The minimum wage will increase, but the amount of the increase remains in the hands of the government after the lack of agreement between trade unions and employers. The most realistic option is an increase of about 40-50 euros next year, said Social Minister Natalia Efremova on bTV. The final decision will depend on the budget's capabilities.

„We have a higher upper limit of negotiations, which gives us the opportunity to increase the minimum wage. Trade unions and employers did not reach an agreement on a specific amount. In this case, the government, based on the budget's capabilities, will decide what the amount will be, but it will in any case be higher“, emphasized Efremova.

According to her, discussions on the minimum wage have lasted more than three years. During the first three weeks of August, employers and unions gathered at one table and a compromise was reached on the method of determining it.

“We found a reasonable compromise so that we have a minimum wage that will first be negotiated by the social partners“, explained the minister.

When determining the amount, purchasing power is taken into account, including through the so-called small consumer basket. It covers basic goods and services that should be accessible to everyone, so as to limit the problem of the working poor.

The indicators also include the average and median wages, as well as labor productivity in the long term. According to Efremova, this takes into account both income and economic opportunities.

The Minister of Social Affairs also commented on the assistance for flood victims. She assured that social workers are on the ground as soon as the water recedes and allows access to the affected homes. The teams are conducting rounds, describing the damage and consulting households on the support to which they are entitled.

The first assistance for flood victims on August 24 in Strumyani, Batak, Peshtera, Hadzhidimovo and Ilindentsi has already been paid.

“Literally yesterday, 20,000 euros were ordered to about 20 families who were the first to submit their applications and meet the specified conditions“, Efremova pointed out.

The Minister explained that three types of assistance are provided. The first is for incidental needs and is in the amount of 1,170 euros. Additional one-time assistance is also provided for destroyed or affected only main dwelling, which was legally built.

For damaged or destroyed property, including refrigerators and stoves, an application for additional assistance of 1,300 euros can be made through the “Social Protection“ fund.

According to Efremova, a household that meets the conditions can receive a total of approximately 4,000 euros. She specified that social assistance is not intended to fully compensate for the losses from the disaster.

“Our goal is in the first moments and days to be able to provide these families with the means to purchase food, medicine and other necessary things. "These aids are intended for such a rapid and urgent response," she said.

According to her, coordination mechanisms have also been activated in Strumyani to provide high-pass vehicles to help clear the flooded areas and streets.

Efremova emphasized that submitting an application does not mean automatic approval for all types of support. For aids related to damaged housing, it must be fundamentally and legally built.