Bulgarian peppers are disappearing

Pepper production in our country has decreased by 80% over the past two decades, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture. At the same time, over 60% of pepper imports come from Turkey. Due to competition from abroad, more and more Bulgarian producers are abandoning the cultivation of traditional varieties, Nova TV reports.

The Plovdiv village of Kurtovo Konare has been known for years as the mecca of Kurtovo kapia. It is from the sweet red pepper that the locals prepare the famous Kurtovo lyutenitsa. The history of pepper in the village dates back more than a century. 132 years ago, the first kilogram of red pepper in Bulgaria was ground there. Today, however, the fields of red peppers are gradually disappearing.

Sevda Vasileva is the only remaining producer of red peppers in Kurtovo Konare. She says that until about 20 years ago, growing capsicum was a traditional livelihood for almost every second family in the village. However, labor-intensive production, low purchase prices and large imports have forced local producers to give up.

Despite the difficulties, Sevda continues to grow pepper with her family. They cultivate three acres, but finding a market for the produce is becoming increasingly difficult.

She points out that climate change is further complicating the work. Prolonged heat and storms create serious risks for the harvest. However, the producer is adamant that she will continue to fight to preserve Bulgarian pepper and tradition.

According to her, Kurtovska capsicum is distinguished by its taste and aroma. She advises consumers to pay attention to the smell when buying peppers from the market. According to her, if the pepper has a strong aroma of real pepper, the likelihood that it is Bulgarian is greater. Currently, however, about 80% of the production on the market is imported or hybrid.

From the field, the peppers also make their way into homemade lyutenitsa. Kuni Dimova is known in Kurtovo Konare as the “Queen of lyutenitsa“. For the third year in a row, she has won the award at the local festival.

The main ingredient for her lyutenitsa is the traditional Kurtovo kapia. Dimova describes it as particularly fleshy and aromatic and is adamant that it is from it that the real Kurtovo lyutenitsa is obtained.

This year, she has prepared a tray of lyutenitsa and has preserved about 50 jars for the two households in the house. According to her, home production is cheaper than buying a ready-made product, but it requires a lot of time and effort.

The preparation begins with washing each pepper and each tomato, then the products are baked, boiled and finally the lyutenitsa is slowly stirred until it reaches the required consistency. And according to Kuni Dimova, the secret to good lyutenitsa is simple - – “a pinch of love“.

Although the famous Kurtovska kapiya is increasingly difficult to find, the local community center preserves the history of the tradition. Emilia Shusharova from the National Community Center “Lyuben Karavelov“ says that grandfather Alexander Dimitrov founded the first Bulgarian paprika factory. He brought the technology from Hungary to Bulgaria with the assistance of the brothers Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi.

18 years ago, this story also became a festival, which is today one of the emblems of Kurtovo Konare. The event is taking place this weekend and includes over 20 cultural events, including three competitions. The greatest interest is aroused by the selection of the “Queen of the Lutenitsa“.

And Sevda Vasileva is categorical that she will continue to grow the famous pepper as long as she has the opportunity. Because for the people of Kurtovo Konare, this is not just an agricultural crop, but part of the history and tradition of the village.