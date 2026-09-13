The Prosecutor's Office is expected to request permanent arrest for those detained for the car arson attacks in the capital's "Lagera" and "Hippodruma" neighborhoods on September 9, BNT reported, quoted by News.bg.

A total of 13 cars were completely or partially burned.

It became clear that the goal was to extort insurers for half a million euros.

Otherwise, there would be new cars set on fire every 10 days, the SDVR reported.

The detainee is known to the police for thefts, telephone fraud, illegal border crossing and other criminal records.

Witnesses suggest that the arsons were intentional

News.bg reminds that the cars that burned down yesterday in the aforementioned capital districts were probably set on fire intentionally. This was the opinion expressed by witnesses to the incident.

„I heard thunder, went out onto the terrace and saw the burning cars. There were children of about 15-16 years old who filmed suspicious people in the area, who might be the possible perpetrators. The video recordings from the cameras nearby were handed over to the police“, said Stefan Gekov, who was an eyewitness to the incident.

„I reported the incident to 112 because I was awake and saw smoke. In my opinion, the fire department was quite late, it arrived 20 minutes later. When I called, there were 1-2 cars on fire, and by the time they arrived, there were already 5. Our neighborhood is quiet, so we assume that it was intentional arson, especially since there was a fire in two different neighborhoods nearby“, said Nikolay Vezharov.

The SDVR reported that the case is being investigated, and the damage is serious. Patrols and fire departments have arrived at the scene.