The Committee approved the subject "Virtues and Religions"

The Committee on Education and Science approved in first reading the draft laws for the introduction of the subject "Virtues and Religions" in schools. The proposals provide for students to choose between three directions - Orthodoxy, Islam and a non-confessional program.

The voted texts do not yet mean the final introduction of the subject. The concept will be further clarified between the first and second readings, and then the bills must go through the remaining stages of the parliamentary procedure.

The expected start is between 2027 and 2028.

According to the proposals discussed, the subject could begin to be studied between the 2027/2028 and 2028/2029 academic years. The specific deadline and the method of its phased introduction will depend on the final texts, curricula and the training of teachers.

The new education will be organized so that students have a choice between religious and non-denominational programs. How this choice will be implemented in schools and what exactly each of the programs will include is yet to be specified.

Language support has also been approved

The Education Committee also supported measures for additional language support for children for whom Bulgarian is not their mother tongue. The aim is for them to receive additional support in the learning process.

Representatives of the education sector warned that the implementation of the new texts requires a clear mechanism, trained teachers and a specific methodology. According to them, without these conditions, the legal changes may remain only on paper.

After approval by the committee, the draft laws are to be submitted for discussion in the plenary hall. Additional clarifications are expected to be made between the first and second readings on the content of the subject, the curricula and the organization of the training.

Sources: BNR