OECD remains a major foreign policy priority for Bulgaria

Bulgaria's membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development remains a major foreign policy priority for the country. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova to MPs from the relevant parliamentary subcommittee.

Petrova presented current information on Bulgaria's progress in the process of accession to the organization. According to her, the country is in the “most final phase of membership“, but legislative changes still need to be adopted.

“For us, this is not just membership, but an opportunity to join Bulgaria to the club of countries with working institutions and working legislation“, said Velislava Petrova.

According to the minister, potential membership would create a higher degree of security for investors, as it would show that Bulgaria has a legal framework and conditions for investment protection.

Petrova pointed out that the effects of progress are already being used in talks with potential investors. According to her, Bulgaria can present the fact that it is in the final phase of the procedure for joining the OECD.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the process and working to adopt the remaining legislative changes as soon as possible. “We hope this can happen as soon as possible and we are doing everything possible as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate the process“, said Petrova.

Sources: BNR