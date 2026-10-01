Traffic has been restored on the Republic Pass after the serious crash near Gurkovo, in which a man and a woman died. This was reported by the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency.

The accident occurred at around 14:00 approximately one kilometer after leaving Gurkovo in the direction of Veliko Tarnovo. A car and a truck collided.

„Traffic has been restored on the Republic Pass“, the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported.

While the road was closed, cars were passing along a bypass route through the Shipka Pass. The heavy trucks were waiting at the scene, and after the traffic stopped, a column formed.

The available information does not provide additional data on the causes of the accident or on the actions taken in the investigation.

Sources: BTA